Arctic voyage finds global warming impact on ice, animals

A polar bear stands on the ice in the Franklin Strait in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Saturday, July 22, 2017. While some polar bears are expected to follow the retreating ice northward, others will head south, where they will come into greater contact with humans _ encounters that are unlikely to end well for the bears. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

VICTORIA STRAIT, Nunavut — Global warming is opening up the fabled Northwest Passage, a route through Arctic waters that's closed to ships for most of the year.

The Associated Press travelled through the passage on a Finnish icebreaker that achieved the earliest recorded transit from the Pacific to the Atlantic oceans last month.

Together with Arctic researchers, the AP team documented the impact climate change is having on the environment, communities and animals that live in this remote corner of the world.

The changes are indicative of the effects of rising temperatures on the Arctic as a whole. Scientists predict that a warming Arctic will affect lower latitudes, because of the role it plays for global weather.

An account of their 10,000 kilometre (6,200-mile) journey from Vancouver to Nuuk, Greenland, is published Monday.

