Argentina: Macri alliance bolstered by election
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The surprising success of Argentine President Mauricio Macri's political coalition in key provinces in a primary election strengthens its position in October's midterm legislative vote.
Argentina's stocks and currency were bolstered by the results from Sunday's primary, largely because investors fear a return of populist ex-President Cristina Fernandez who had been widely expected to beat Macri's candidate.
But Esteban Bullrich got 34.19
The technical tie was seen a major win for Macri's business-friendly "Cambiamos" coalition. Fernandez claims to have won the election.
Sunday's vote was to determine the candidates in October's legislative elections and was seen as a measure of the popularity of Fernandez and Macri.