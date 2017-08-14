Army turns over remains of 2 boys who died at Indian school

CARLISLE, Pa. — Two boys who died while attending the government-run Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania about 130 years ago are on their way home to be reburied at a Wyoming reservation.

Authorities say the remains of two Northern Arapaho boys, 15-year-old Little Chief and 14-year-old Horse, were handed over on Monday to the tribe.

Officials had hoped to also exhume a third tribe member, 10-year-old Little Plume. But the grave marked with his headstone was found to contain the unidentified remains of two other people.

Those two have been reburied at the military cemetery on the grounds of the Carlisle Barracks, which also houses the U.S. Army War College.