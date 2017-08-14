Augusta National sues to stop auction of green jackets

ATLANTA — A lawsuit filed in Georgia seeks to stop an online auction of famed green jackets and other memorabilia associated with the Masters golf tournament held at Augusta National Golf Club.

The lawsuit filed Monday by Augusta National Inc., which owns the club and tournament, asks a judge to stop Florida-based Green Jacket Auctions Inc. from selling a champion's green jacket and two member green jackets in an online auction ending Saturday on the company's website .

Augusta National says it owns the jackets, which are supposed to stay on the golf club's grounds, and that Green Jacket Auctions doesn't have the right to possess or sell them.