Authorities: Man fatally shot by Tennessee sheriff's deputy

COSBY, Tenn. — Authorities say a Tennessee sheriff's deputy has fatally shot a man he was pursuing after the man confronted him with a weapon.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says in a statement that the shooting occurred Sunday evening in Cosby after the Cocke County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a man who had outstanding warrants walking along a road.

When the deputy arrived, the man fled into a wooded area and the officer pursued on foot. Police say a confrontation occurred, and the deputy fired his weapon.