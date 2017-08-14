Bomb kills 11 in southern Yemen

SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni security officials say a bomb has killed 11 civilians and wounded others in a busy district of a southern city.

They say the explosion struck a market in Qataba, in the southern Dhale province, on Monday, without providing further details.

No one immediately claimed the attack, but al-Qaida and Islamic State militants operate in southern Yemen.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak to the press.