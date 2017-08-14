Couple admits to crashing wedding; bride finds stunt funny

SPARTA, N.J. — A couple who gained notoriety for crashing a New Jersey couple's wedding reception and leaving them a card apologizing for their actions say they did it as a lark while on their first date.

Carly Wolfson tells WCBS-TV in New York (http://cbsloc.al/2i08E43) that she sent the bride, Karen Tufo, a Facebook message apologizing for showing up uninvited at the Aug. 6 event.

But Tufo — who has said she found the stunt funny and offered to buy the crashers a drink — told her no apology was needed.

Reception attendees have said Wolfson and Ritchie Barry were the life of the party, spending a lot of time on the dance floor and sitting at the best man's table.