Dozens rally in Guam for peace amid North Korea threats

HAGATNA, Guam — Dozens held signs and waved Guam's flag during a rally for peace in the U.S. territory.

Monday's demonstration came days after North Korea threatened to fire four intermediate-range missiles into the ocean near Guam. The protest also followed a week of heated exchanges between Pyongyang and Washington.

Participants chanted "Peace, not war, that's what our island is for." Demonstrators sang Guam's hymn and blew kulo or shell trumpets.

Melvin Won Pat-Borja says many people in the community are frustrated, scared and worried. The 35-year-old says it's not a good feeling to have your life threatened.