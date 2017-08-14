Eurozone industry shows signs of slowing amid euro's rise
LONDON — Industrial output across the 19 countries that make up the eurozone fell in June, official figures showed Monday, in a development that likely illustrates the export-sapping impact of the rising euro.
The Eurostat statistics agency said output declined by 0.6
Against the British pound, the euro's benefited from worries over Britain's scheduled exit from the European Union, with some market forecasters now predicting that the two currencies will soon be equal in value for the first time. On Monday, the euro was up a further 0.1
The euro has also risen about 10
The output figures point to a currency impact, particularly in Germany, the single currency bloc's powerhouse economy where production fell by 1.1
Despite the June fall, industrial production was still a healthy 2.6
The general trend, though, is clear. The eurozone economy is in a better position than it has been for years. Fears of a breakup of the currency bloc have subsided while growth has risen to the long-run average and has outstripped the U.S. so far this year. In the second quarter, the eurozone economy grew by a quarterly rate of 0.6
"All things considered, we remain optimistic about the eurozone economy, and forecast above-consensus growth of 2.2