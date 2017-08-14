Holocaust memorial urges vigilance after US protests

JERUSALEM — Israel's official Holocaust memorial has expressed concern over the violence in Charlottesville, where far-right activists marched with Nazi flags and gave the Nazi salute, and where a counter-protester was killed over the weekend.

Yad Vashem said Monday "in our post-Holocaust global society, there is no room for racism or antisemitism." It warned that Nazi ideology "was a precursor to the eventual murderous policy."

It said the events in Virginia show "we must remain vigilant about educating the public regarding hatred and xenophobia."