Image of Asia: Flooded villagers paddle for drinking water
In this photo by Associated Press photographer Anupam Nath, flood-affected Indian villagers use a makeshift raft to collect drinking water in Murkata village in northeastern Assam state.
Heavy monsoon rains have unleashed landslides and floods that killed at least 173 people in recent days and displaced millions more across northern India, southern Nepal and Bangladesh.
This image was made with a 300mm lens at a shutter speed of 1/400, aperture of f5.6, and ISO 400
