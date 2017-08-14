It takes a village to feed the hungry in the summertime

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — As families of kids line up for a free summer lunch at the Balfour Riverwalk Park, volunteers greet them with a smile and a glob of hand sanitizer.

"Hey Isaiah, do you want some lunch?" Lisa Nelson calls out.

Today's lunch is chicken wraps, fruit and milk to drink, with chocolate pudding or cherry gelatin for dessert. The kids smile politely as they take their white paper bag, some sneaking a peek at the goodies inside before they skip off to a nearby tree or the playground not too far away.

Some don't stay at all, and that's OK. The program has no requirements, no rules, Director Pam Tarallo says. It simply is.

The Kids Summer Cafe, a summer lunch program run by the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative, sets up shop in six locations on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for about six weeks through Aug. 18.

They promise a free lunch to children under 18, no proof of income or residency required, as part of efforts to combat hunger throughout the summer months, where families lose out on free or reduced-price lunches from schools.

In the summertime, Tarallo says, it takes a village to keep Attleboro's hungry fed.

The cafe started seven years ago with one location outside of the Briggs Playground in Attleboro, but soon grew into three more at Finberg School, Nickerson Field and the Balfour Riverwalk Park.

This year, the program expanded to include two North Attleboro sites by Town Hall.

And, Tarallo said about 60 volunteers keep the program alive and well.

Food is purchased through grants from the state and is prepared at LaSalette Shrine in Attleboro by volunteers from Amego, a life skills program for people with developmental disabilities. Volunteers from the Attleboro YMCA branch lead physical activities during the lunch hour.

The Attleboro Public Library offers backup space inside for rainy days, because hunger doesn't disappear with bad weather.

"It's a community. Everyone works together to make this work," Nelson said.

She's been volunteering through Congressman Joe Kennedy's office for five years and said it's nothing but rewarding.

"You get to see some of these babies grow up," she said. "And you never know when you're going to touch a life."

With one week left in the program, the Kids Cafe has already passed out over 2,500 "first-time" lunches this year, Tarallo said. Each child is guaranteed one lunch, but as the cafe ends each day, families can take home leftover lunches for future meals.

Nelson said her most memorable experience was an encounter with a mother who left one week with a few of those "second" lunches and came back in tears on Tuesday.

"She said, 'You saved my life over the weekend.' She went home and found they had turned off her electricity and she lost everything in her fridge. Those lunches helped feed her children over the weekend," Nelson said. "You never know how what you offer will make a difference in someone's life."

The program's locations, near pools, playgrounds and libraries, strategically offer a different kind of enrichment.

Lacey Binns, 28, said the lunch cafes provide a welcome summer routine for her two daughters.

"We come here for lunch and then we'll go swimming or go to the library," she said. "It provides structure in the summertime."

"I've read 11 books so far," 6-year-old Piper said proudly. Big sister Melody, 8, was close by with either 10 or 12.

And Michelle Kholi, 50, and her daughter Ocean, 9, turn the outing into a weekly bike ride.

"It's great. We ride our bikes, eat lunch and go to the library. It's a full day of activity at no cost," she said.

Starr Wells, 36, said she used to bring her two kids to the lunch cafes when she realized how beneficial it could be for other programs in town. Wells runs a summer camp for kids of parents taking GED or citizenship classes at the nearby Literacy Center.

This year, she linked up with Tarallo to see if she would be willing to provide lunches for the program's kids once a week.

"It's one less thing (the parents) have to think about," Wells said. "It gives them a little bit of a break. It's usually harder in the summertime when these kids are not in school. So it's good for them to be guaranteed a healthy meal Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday every week."

Other camp programs will sometimes swing by, bringing ice pops or ice cream as an added treat of thanks, Tarallo said. She doesn't mind the extra mouths to feed. For her, it brings the program back to its original purpose.

"Hunger doesn't take a vacation," she said. "It doesn't discriminate. It does not go away in the summer, and the numbers here prove that. People are hungry year-round."

Unfortunately for other area hunger organizations, volunteers do take vacations.

"It's a natural thing to see the number of volunteers dip in the summer," North Attleboro Town Nurse Anne Marie Fleming said. Fleming runs Lenore's Food Pantry, which supplies groceries for nearly 100 families monthly.

"People go on vacation, the weather is warm. We see a greater thought or more donations in the fall or around major holidays when it's cold," she said. "But food needs don't go away in the summer."

This year, Fleming said the two new Kids Summer Cafe sites have been a helpful addition.

"There's a greater need for families with children," she said. "This gives them a little break. They know they can at least rely on a free lunch. I've been telling everyone about it."

And, the pantry usually steps up reminders to churches, schools and libraries that the need for food drives is still prevalent. Gift cards donated throughout the year provide another safe haven.

"We don't quantify donations, but the way we can tell the donations dip is by looking at how much we have on our shelves, the decrease in variety, and how much I have to buy," she said.

A typical winter grocery bill for the pantry is $200 a month, on top of a flat $500 fee the pantry spends monthly. In summer months, that number doubles or triples. This month Fleming used $600 worth of gift cards to fill the pantry to capacity.

At Attleboro's Thursday night soup kitchen, site leader Kathy Jaaskelainen said food needs increase during summer months because families can no longer rely on school meals.

But in those months, it's more difficult to retain volunteers, Jaaskelainen said.

"Everyone takes vacations," she said. "Groups like the Brownies or Wheaton College aren't around. So it falls back on us."

It's a stark difference from winter months, Jaaskelainen said, where the kitchen at First Baptist Church in Attleboro actually has to turn volunteers away.

"There's only so much we can handle," she said. The kitchen usually needs five to seven volunteers to help serve, prepare and clean up after meals.

"We're lucky we have a core group of really good people," she said. "But it'd be nice to give them a week off."

"Summertime is the hardest time to do that," she said.

In the summertime, it really takes a village.

