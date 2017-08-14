Italy: progress in probe of Cairo torture murder of scholar

ROME — Italy is letting its ambassador take up his post in Cairo, citing Egyptian progress in a probe of the 2016 torture death of an Italian scholar that had weighed on diplomatic ties.

Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano says the diplomat will bring a letter from him asserting determination to discover the truth about the murder.

Giulio Regeni was a Cambridge University doctoral student researching labour movements in Egypt. He was abducted in Cairo, and his body was found a few days later bearing marks of extensive, dayslong torture.

Italian news agency ANSA said Italian and Egyptian prosecutors issued a joint statement pledging to find the "truth and all the circumstances that led to the abduction, torture and death."