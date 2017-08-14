Judge dismisses gun charge against man in Kansas bomb plot
WICHITA, Kan. — A federal judge has thrown out one of the charges against a Kansas man accused of plotting to attack Somali immigrants in the meatpacking town of Garden City.
Allen and co-defendants Patrick Stein and Gavin Wright still face charges of conspiring to detonate truck bombs at an apartment complex where Somali immigrants live.
All three men have pleaded not guilty.
Their trial is set for Feb. 20.