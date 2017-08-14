Kenyan boat sinks off coast; politician's family missing

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan media say a boat carrying a local politician and his family capsized in the Indian Ocean and that many of the dozen occupants are missing.

Rescuers on Monday searched for the vessel, which sank off coastal Lamu County amid reports of high tides.

The Standard newspaper quotes county commissioner Joseph Kanyiri as saying one body was found.

Some Kenyan media outlets say Shekuwe Kahale, a politician affiliated with Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, was on the boat but survived.