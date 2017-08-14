Lag in Trump's condemnation frustrates Iowa GOP Sen. Ernst

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst says "it's very frustrating" that it took President Donald Trump two days to specifically denounce white supremacy in the wake of a deadly clash in Virginia.

The Republican freshman senator spoke to reporters after a town hall meeting of about 100 people in Fort Dodge in northwest Iowa. Trump finally condemned hate groups by name on Monday, after first offering a less specific criticism of groups involved in Saturday's protests in Charlottesville.

Ernst credited Trump with adequately addressing the problem Monday, but wished it hadn't taken so long.