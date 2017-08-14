Large fire burns for 2nd day, threatens homes near Athens

ATHENS, Greece — A large wildfire north of Athens is threatening homes as it sweeps through pine forest for a second day, uncontained due to high winds.

Fire Service officials two planes and five helicopters are fighting the blaze at Varnava, 45 kilometres (28 miles) north of the Greek capital, while a main road in the area is closed to traffic to give fire trucks better access.

The fire burned out of control for a second day Monday after damaging at least 20 homes the previous day and forcing the evacuation of holiday campsites used in the area for children's vacations.