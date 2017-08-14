Markets Right Now: Stocks rally broadly on Wall Street
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
11:45 a.m.
Stocks are rallying broadly as tensions between the U.S. and North Korea appeared to ease.
Technology companies and banks are making some of the largest gains in midday trading Monday. The market is bouncing back from its biggest weekly decline since March.
Microsoft and Facebook each rose 1.4
Signs of anxiety in the market that flared last week were on the wane. Prices for bonds and gold fell.
The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 25 points, or 1
The Dow Jones industrials rose 150 points, or 0.7
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening solidly higher on Wall Street as the market comes off its worst week since March.
Gains in technology companies and banks early Monday helped send indexes higher. Apple, Microsoft and Facebook each rose about 1
Bank of America was up 1.6
The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 19 points, or 0.8
The Dow Jones industrials rose 128 points, or 0.6