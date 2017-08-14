Navy Pier, Mexican art museum offer photo shoot for Latinas

Chicago's Navy Pier will celebrate the quinceaneras (kihn-see-ih-NAYR'-uhz) of young women across the Chicagoland area with free professional group photos.

Event organizers at Navy Pier have teamed up with the National Museum of Mexican Art to host the photo shoot for girls celebrating their 15th birthdays.

The event will be held Tuesday evening.

The quinceanera celebrates a girl's coming of age in Latin American and Caribbean cultures.

Participants will receive a link to download a free digital copy of the photo and a coupon for 15 per cent off to one of several Navy Pier establishments. Each will also receive a free ticket to rid the Centennial Wheel .