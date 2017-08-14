One-fifth of Americans find workplace hostile or threatening

WASHINGTON — The American workplace is grueling, stressful and surprisingly hostile.

So concludes an in-depth study of 3,066 U.S. workers by the Rand Corp., Harvard Medical School and the University of California, Los Angeles. Some findings:

— Nearly one in five workers — a "disturbingly high" share — say they face a hostile or threatening environment at work, which can mean sexual harassment and bullying.

— More than half say they face "unpleasant and potentially hazardous" conditions.

—Nearly three quarters say they spend at least a quarter of their working time in "intense or repetitive physical" labour .

The results caught lead author Nicole Maestas, a Harvard Medical School economist, by surprise.