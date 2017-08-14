Pentagon cites artillery "mishap" in 2 US deaths in Iraq

WASHINGTON — A Pentagon spokesman says the two U.S. soldiers killed Sunday in Iraq were casualties of a U.S. artillery "mishap."

The spokesman, Army Col. Rob Manning, said an Army artillery unit was firing on an Islamic State mortar position "when a mishap occurred." He said there is no indication that IS played a role in the deaths. In addition to the two soldiers killed, five others suffered injuries that Manning said were not life-threatening.

The spokesman said he could provide no other details because the incident is under investigation. The names of those killed have not been publicly released.