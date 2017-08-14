Police: Girl, 8, killed as car plows into French pizzeria

PARIS — French police say an 8-year-old girl was killed and at least five people were injured when a driver slammed his car into the sidewalk cafe of a pizza restaurant in a small town east of Paris.

An official with the national gendarme service said the driver was arrested soon after the incident Monday night in the town of Sept-Sorts.

The official said it is unclear whether the act was deliberate. The official was not authorized to be publicly named according to police policy.