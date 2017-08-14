Police officers corral loose pig; jokes ensue

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Police in New Jersey were put to the test over the weekend when they were called to catch a loose pig.

NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2fDoErQ ) three Woolwich Township police officers responded to a call about a mischievous pig roaming a township neighbourhood Saturday morning. According to police, the officers used a makeshift lasso and dog treats to lure the pet pig back into its owner's yard.

In a self-deprecating Facebook post the Woolwich Township Police Department quipped, "No pig(s) were hurt in the process." The department also invited commenters to make their best "pig/bacon/cop" jokes.

The department's piggy post has received more than 400 likes and 70 comments.

___