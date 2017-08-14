Polish horse auction disappoints after political purge

WARSAW, Poland — A renowned Arabian horse breeding program in Poland has held a disappointing auction, selling fewer horses and raising less money than in the past, after a political purge of its managers by the country's conservative ruling party.

The yearly Pride of Poland auction at Janow Podlaski, in eastern Poland, was world-renowned, drawing horse breeders from around the world.

The 200-year-old program suffered a blow to its image in 2015 when the newly elected Law and Justice party fired the longtime managers and replaced them with party loyalists with little experience.