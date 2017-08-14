Russia hosts Libya's military leader

MOSCOW — Russia is hosting the head of Libya's eastern military forces, part of efforts to boost its influence in the chaotic country.

Welcoming Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia supports U.N.-led efforts aimed at political settlement in Libya.

Hifter, the commander of Libya's self-styled national army allied with its eastern-based parliament, is a rival to the internationally recognized government in Tripoli led by Faez Sarraj.

Russia has maintained contacts with both Libyan leaders in a bid to expand its clout by talking to both sides.