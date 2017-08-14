Sen. McCain decries criticism of McMaster as 'smear tactics'

WASHINGTON — A senior Republican senator is condemning criticism of President Donald Trump's national security adviser as "smear tactics" levelled by the same people who he says sparked the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In a statement Monday, Sen. John McCain of Arizona says the personal attacks against Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster carried out by "the so-called 'alt-right' are disgraceful."

Conservative groups and a website formerly run by Trump adviser Steve Bannon have targeted McMaster as insufficiently supportive of Israel and insufficiently tough toward Iran.