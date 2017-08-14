Sen. McCain decries criticism of McMaster as 'smear tactics'
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — A senior Republican senator is condemning criticism of President Donald Trump's national security adviser as "smear tactics"
In a statement Monday, Sen. John McCain of Arizona says the personal attacks against Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster carried out by "the so-called 'alt-right' are disgraceful."
Conservative groups and a
McCain, chairman of the Armed Services Committee, calls the alt-right a "fringe movement" that has resorted "to impugning the character of a good man and outstanding soldier who has served