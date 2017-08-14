Sessions says Trump hasn't apologized for Twitter criticism
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions says President Donald Trump hasn't apologized for publicly criticizing him on Twitter last month but that "he has a right to scold his Cabinet members if he's not happy with them."
Asked on NBC's "Today Show" if Trump has apologized, Sessions said he had not. He said Trump "was quite frank about his concerns" and had expressed them. Trump repeatedly criticized Sessions for recusing himself from a federal investigation into Russian interference, once tweeting that Sessions was "very weak."
Sessions is meeting with Trump and FBI leaders Monday about racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. On CBS's "This Morning," Sessions said his relationship with Trump is now "considerably better" and he looks forward to the meeting.
He repeated that he'll serve as long as Trump wants him.
Most Popular
-
Pot planning: Discussions on how to handle marijuana legalization coming to Halifax council
-
Man stabbed several times during brawl in front of apartment building: Halifax police
-
Halifax man facing impaired charges after boat runs aground with five people
-