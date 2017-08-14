Spain: Police arrest 3 Russians in killing of Italian
MADRID — Police in northeastern Spain have arrested three Russians accused of beating a 22-year-old Italian man to death in the seaside resort town of Lloret de Mar.
A statement by the Mossos d'Esquadra regional police on Sunday said that officers were sent to a discotheque at around 3 a.m. Saturday where they found the Italian badly injured after a fight was reported. It said the man died a day later after being admitted to a hospital in the nearby city of Girona.
A video of the incident on Spanish media showed a man being kicked in the face.
Police identified the victim as Niccolo Ciatti. The Barcelona-based newspaper El Periodico said he was from the town of Scandicci, near Florence.
Police said they later found the 20- and 26-year-old Russians in the town. They said they would most likely be brought before a judge Monday.
Italy's foreign ministry said Monday the Italian died "following aggression" against him, adding that the Italian consulate in Barcelona was following the case.
