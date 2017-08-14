The Latest: California joins 'sanctuary' lawsuits for grants

CHICAGO — The Latest on sanctuary cities' fight for federal public safety funding (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

California has joined several cities and counties in suing the federal government over federal public safety money that the White House has threatened to withhold amid a clash over sanctuary policies.

The state filed a lawsuit Monday challenging sanctuary city restrictions on public safety grants.

The state is among seven locales now suing over funding threats. Chicago filed a similar lawsuit last week.

The Trump administration has said it's following through on promises to crack down on so-called sanctuary cities.

But the result for some has been growing confusion, budgeting headaches, worries about increased crime and more tension with immigrant residents.

A New Mexico county mulled new rules encouraging co-operation with federal authorities.

Baltimore and others are trying to prove to the White House they aren't sanctuary cities and qualify for crime-fighting help.

12:10 p.m.

U.S. cities and counties are poring over immigration rules to avoid losing millions in public safety dollars that the Trump administration has threatened to withhold amid a high-stakes clash over sanctuary policies.

At least six locations are suing, with Chicago last week becoming the first so-called sanctuary city to scrutinize a specific grant.

A New Mexico county mulled new rules encouraging co-operation with federal authorities. Baltimore and others are trying to prove to the White House they aren't sanctuary cities and qualify for crime-fighting help.

President Donald Trump's administration says it's following through on promises to crack down on cities and counties that don't comply.