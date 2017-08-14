The Latest: Fire near Three Forks threatens structures

HELENA, Mont. — The Latest on wildfires burning in Montana (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

A fire near Three Forks was threatening structures Monday afternoon and some people were being evacuated.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the grass fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. north of Logan.

Firefighters from numerous area agencies were responding.

8:30 a.m.

Better weather was expected to help firefighters in western Montana battle a blaze that forced the evacuation of 165 residences on Sunday.

Fire information officer Sig Palm says the winds are supposed to be slower, the humidity higher and the temperatures a bit lower on Monday.

The lightning-caused Lolo Peak Fire, which started nearly a month ago, has burned more than 15 square miles (40 square kilometres ) of land southwest of Missoula.

Sunday's evacuations were ordered for residences along U.S. Highway 12 west of Lolo after a thunderstorm with strong winds moved into the area late Saturday night

Resident Judy Oliver told the Missoulian that a pre-evacuation order was issued two weeks ago. The evacuation order remained in effect Monday.