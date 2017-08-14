The Latest: Pence draws attention to plight of Venezuelans

CARTAGENA, Colombia — The Latest on Vice-President Mike Pence's trip to Latin America (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

Vice-President Mike Pence is seeking to highlight the growing plight of Venezuelans with a visit with people who've fled the country to neighbouring Colombia. Pence is visiting the Calvary Chapel in Cartagena.

He's praying with faith leaders and Venezuelan families before departing to Buenos Aires, Argentina later Monday.

Pence's visit comes as he tries to rally the region against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's attempts to consolidate power.