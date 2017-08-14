The Latest: Pence draws attention to plight of Venezuelans
CARTAGENA, Colombia — The Latest on
10:20 a.m.
He's praying with faith leaders and Venezuelan families before departing to Buenos Aires, Argentina later Monday.
Pence's visit comes as he tries to rally the region against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's attempts to consolidate power.
Pence on Sunday evening denounced Maduro's tactics and said the U.S. will not stand by as the country "crumbles."
