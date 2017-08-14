The Latest: Small Yosemite community alerted to wildfire

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — The Latest on wildfires burning in California (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Rangers at Yosemite National Park have alerted a small community to a wildfire that crews are struggling to contain from the air and ground.

Park spokesman Scott Gediman said Monday that flames are within two miles of Wawona.

The tiny community near the park's south entrance swells this time of year with up to 2,000 visitors at a church camp and rental cabins near a market and small library.

Gediman says firefighters have zero containment on the fire. A recent lightning strike may be to blame.

It's burned less than one square mile (2.5 kilometre ) of wilderness made up of rugged mountains and pine forests 65 miles (105 kilometres ) north of Fresno.

No hiking trails, campgrounds or popular Yosemite destinations have been closed, and rangers have not ordered anybody to leave.

___

7 a.m.

Crews saved several homes as a wildfire roared dangerously close to an inland Southern California neighbourhood and university.

Cal Fire says the blaze on hillsides near the University of California, Riverside, is 30 per cent contained Monday. Officials previously reported 44 per cent containment but revised the number down after a daylight survey.

Evacuation orders were lifted after firefighters beat back the flames with help from retardant-dropping aircraft.

The fire, which broke out Sunday in the foothills of Box Springs Mountain, has scorched about 1.5 square miles (3.8 square kilometres ) of dry brush.