The Latest: Some Trump fans face protesters outside his home

NEW YORK — The Latest on demonstrations outside Trump Tower before President Donald Trump's return home (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

About two dozen supporters of President Donald Trump are standing ready to greet him as he returns to his New York City home, where thousands of protesters also have gathered.

The Trump fans were in a pen set up by police near Trump Tower on Monday evening, chanting "God bless President Trump." They're carrying American flags and signs with such messages as "Trump is president" and "now is not the time for divisiveness."

A crowd of protesters is in a similar pen standing across the sidewalk. Both sides are yelling at each other: "Go home!"

The Republican president is expected at the tower Monday night for the first time since his inauguration.

___

6 p.m.

Thousands of protesters and heavy security are ready to greet President Donald Trump as he returns to his New York City home for the first time since his inauguration.

Demonstrators were in pens police erected across the street from Trump Tower by early Monday evening, hours before his expected arrival.

An inflatable caricature of Trump is rising above pedestrians on a nearby block.

Police have stationed sand-filled sanitation trucks as barriers around the skyscraper and layers of metal police barricades around the main entrance.

Among the protesters is the Rev. Jan Powell, a retired United Church of Christ minister. She says she's bothered by the Republican president's response to the white supremacist rally that descended into violence Saturday in Virginia.