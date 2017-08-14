News / World

The Latest: US WWII vet returns flag to Japan soldier's kin

This Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 photo shows WWII veteran Marvin Strombo in Portland, Ore., Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Strombo recovered the flag from a dead Japanese soldier in the Pacific more than 70 years ago and now, at age 93, will return the flag to the Japanese man's surviving siblings. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)

HIGASHISHIRAKAWA, Japan — The Latest on a U.S. veteran returning a fallen Japanese soldier's flag to the man's relatives (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

A U.S. World War II veteran has returned to a fallen soldier's family a Japanese flag he took from the man's body 73 years ago.

Marvin Strombo knew the calligraphy-covered flag was more than a keepsake of the war. It was a treasure that would fill a void for the dead man's family.

The flag he handed over Tuesday to Sadao Yasue's siblings is the first trace of their brother. The Japanese authorities only gave them a wooden box containing a few rocks, a substitution for the remains that have never been returned.

Strombo has said he also plans to explain to Yasue's relatives how their brother died.

