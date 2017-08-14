News / World

Tokyo zoo says its baby giant panda healthy at 2 months old

This Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 photo released by Tokyo Zoological Park Society Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, shows a giant panda cub during a health check at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, sixty days after the female cub born on June 12. As of last week, the giant panda cub is still unable to stand on all fours. On this Friday, the panda cub had its measurements taken and underwent physical examinations, and was reported to be in good condition on Monday, Aug. 14. (Tokyo Zoological Park Society via AP)

TOKYO — At 2 months old, Japan's baby giant panda sports a healthy coat of its distinctive black and white fur but still can't stand on its own.

Video released Monday by Ueno Zoo in Tokyo shows the female cub crawling on her belly as her much larger mother watches then cuddles her from behind.

The zoo says the panda is healthy, weighing in at just over 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds) and measuring 43.9 centimetres (17 inches) long. Pandas typically can support themselves on their legs at 4 months old and start climbing at 6 months.

The unnamed cub was born on June 12 to the zoo's resident giant panda, Shin Shin. Japanese media reports say she'll be named by the public when she's about 100 days old.

