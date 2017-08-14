Tokyo zoo says its baby giant panda healthy at 2 months old
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TOKYO — At 2 months old, Japan's baby giant panda sports a healthy coat of its distinctive black and white fur but still can't stand on its own.
Video released Monday by Ueno Zoo in Tokyo shows the female cub crawling on her belly as her much larger mother watches then cuddles her from behind.
The zoo says the panda is healthy, weighing in at just over 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds) and measuring 43.9
The unnamed cub was born on June 12 to the zoo's resident giant panda, Shin Shin. Japanese media reports say she'll be named by the public when she's about 100 days old.
___
Online: https://tinyurl.com/y9vo87xx