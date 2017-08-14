UN says nearly 50,000 stranded at unsafe Jordan-Syria border

The United Nations says nearly 50,000 people — mainly women and children — are stranded at Syria's southern border with Jordan where air strikes have been reported and the area is considered to be increasingly unsafe.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters Monday that "some people are reportedly attempting to leave the area, risking further danger and deprivation in an inhospitable desert location."

He says those remaining in the area, known as the berm, face a scarcity of food and health care and in one section called Hadalat an estimated 4,000 people are have been reported to be living solely on flour and water.