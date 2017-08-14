Zimbabwe vice-president in South African hospital

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe says one of his deputies is in a South African hospital, as local media reported he was poisoned at a political rally.

Mugabe did not address the poisoning claims Monday. He told thousands at a national ceremony to honour independence heroes that Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa is in a hospital in Johannesburg.

Health minister David Parirenyatwa told reporters at the ceremony that Mnangagwa was taken to a hospital Saturday because "he had severe vomiting with diarrhea and became dehydrated." Mnangagwa is now "much better, almost jovial," he said.