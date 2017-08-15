10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HOW CHARLOTTESVILLE COMPARES WITH CHARLESTON

The deadly white nationalist rally in Virginia and the mass shooting inside a South Carolina church renew pressure to take down Confederate symbols from public property.

2. DIPLOMACY SIGNALS EMANATE FROM KOREAN PENINSULA

Both Korean leaders and a U.S. military official appear willing to avert a crisis even as Pyongyang details plans to launch missiles into waters near Guam.

3. 'NO NEW DEALS' PLEDGE TESTED

A new push to sell Trump-branded villas in Dubai and state visits by the sitting president's main business partner in the Middle East raise new questions.

4. HELP WANTED: SKILLS REQUIRED

Statistics show 359,000 jobs remain open at American companies. The problem is many demand education and technical know-how, disqualifying workers set adrift from low-tech factories, AP learns.

5. WHY LIGHTNING IS KILLING FEWER AMERICANS

Once one of nature's biggest killers, bolts are claiming far fewer lives, mostly because we've learned to get out of the way.

6. 3 GOP HOPEFULS EYE CHAFFETZ SEAT

They will face off in a primary for his U.S. House post in Utah in a special election after weeks of trying to burnish their conservative credentials and fend off attack ads.

7. POLL: SUPPORT FOR CHARTERS DROPS MARKEDLY

Trump campaigned on a promise to improve school choice, but the message is not resonating with the public, an Education Next survey finds.

8. CHINA: US TRADE PROBE WOULD VIOLATE INTERNATIONAL RULES

Beijing says it will "resolutely safeguard" its interests in response to a possible trade probe ordered by Trump into Chinese technology policies.

9. 'IT'S NOT UP TO ME'

Short-lived White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci says if it were up to him, top adviser Steve Bannon would be gone from Trump's administration.

10. COLLEGE TRANSFERS HOPING FOR GRIDIRON IMPACT