2 lawmakers seek probe after AP reveals maggots in facility

ALBANY, N.Y. — A second New York lawmaker wants answers after The Associated Press revealed the story of a disabled man infested with maggots at a state-run group home.

Republican state Sen. Joseph Griffo, of Rome, wrote to the state agencies that care for the disabled and investigate abuse and neglect allegations, asking for an explanation of what happened at the facility last summer.

Griffo calls the episode "shamefully reprehensible" and "totally unacceptable." He wants a full review to prevent similar occurrences.

On Sunday, Democratic Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi, of Utica, asked federal health officials to investigate.

The patient was twice found to have maggots near his breathing tube at a facility in Rome.