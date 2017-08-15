Algeria's president sacks prime minister

ALGIERS, Algeria — Algeria's official news agency says the North African country's stroke-afflicted president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, has fired Abdelmadjid Tebboune as prime minister.

The APS news agency, citing a presidential statement, said Tuesday that former Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia is back in the job he's previously held three times, as Tebboune's replacement.

Tebboune had been prime minister since the ruling coalition's victory in parliamentary elections in May.