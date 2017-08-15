Asian stocks rise after Koreas, US make diplomatic overtures
TOKYO — Asian shares rose Tuesday as both Koreas and the U.S. appeared to indicate a willingness to defuse the crisis over North Korea's nuclear program. A rally on Wall Street, on the back of strong technology shares, also helped.
KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 1.3
NORTH KOREA: North Korea said Tuesday leader Kim Jong Un was briefed on his military's plans to launch missiles into waters near Guam. But the comments also appeared to signal a path to defuse the deepening crisis with Washington, holding out the possibility that friction could ease if the U.S. made some gesture that Pyongyang considered a move to back away from previous "extremely dangerous reckless actions."
WALL STREET: The S&P 500 jumped 24.52 points, or 1
THE QUOTE: "The markets continue to recover from last week's disorder as U.S. equities orchestrated a splendid showing recouping some of the sharp losses from last Friday, as investor confidence returns with the de-escalation of North Korea tension," says Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia at OANDA.
ENERGY: U.S. crude oil added 2 cents to $47.61 a barrel. It lost $1.23 to $47.59 a barrel in New York Monday. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 4 cents to $50.77 a barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 110.40 yen from 109.57 yen late Monday in Asia. The euro fell to $1.1756 from $1.1816.
This story has been corrected to say South Korean markets were closed Tuesday.
