Boko Haram bombers kill 20 at camp in northeast Nigeria

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — A local official in Nigeria's northeastern village of Mandarari says 20 people have been killed in an attack by suspected Boko Haram extremists at a camp near a market.

Village chief Lawan Kalli said Tuesday at least three suicide bombers entered the market around 5 p.m. posing as buyers, then went to the nearby camp for people displaced by Nigeria's conflict and simultaneously detonated their explosives.

Kalli says 80 others were injured and were rushed to the hospital in Maiduguri, about 30 kilometres (18 miles) away.

Musa Bura, a youth volunteer in nearby Konduga town, says most members of the local defence force were on guard at the market and not the nearby camp.