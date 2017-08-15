College student hospitalized after fall on camp ropes course

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — Officials say a college student attending a retreat at a suburban Cleveland camp fell on an elevated ropes course, became entangled and was hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

She was hurt Monday during a retreat meant to build camaraderie among students in a Baldwin Wallace University honours program. WKYC-TV reports that witnesses said she appeared lifeless after she fell at Hiram House Camp in Chagrin Falls.

In a statement, the camp says it prioritizes safety and co-operated with emergency responders who took the student to a hospital.

Officials didn't release her name or information about her condition.