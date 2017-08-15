News / World

Death toll in South Asia monsoon flooding rises to 218

Flood affected boys move on a banana raft near partially submerged houses in Morigaon district east of Gauhati, Assam, India, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Heavy monsoon rains have unleashed landslides and floods that killed dozens of people in recent days and displaced millions more across northern India, southern Nepal and Bangladesh. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

KATHMANDU, Nepal — The death toll in flooding and landslides that have devastated parts of northern India, southern Nepal and Bangladesh over the past few days has risen to 218, while millions of others have been displaced.

In Nepal, officials scrambled Tuesday to send relief supplies to flood-hit areas where incessant rain has flooded hundreds of villages, killing 110 people.

In neighbouring India's Bihar state, 41 people have died, most of them from drowning, collapsed houses or toppled trees.

Another 21 people have died in India's remote northeastern state of Assam, where soldiers raced to rescue people marooned on rooftops.

Deadly landslides and flooding are common across South Asia during the summer monsoon season that stretches from June to September.

