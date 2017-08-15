Fargo family disavows son who was at white supremacist event

FARGO, N.D. — A North Dakota family has disowned an adult son who attended a gathering of white supremacists that turned violent over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Pearce Tefft says in a letter to The Forum newspaper of Fargo that he and his family "loudly repudiate" the "vile, hateful and racist rhetoric and actions" of his 30-year-old son, Peter Tefft. He says his son isn't welcome at family gatherings until he renounces his "hateful beliefs."

The son, Peter Tefft, told KVLY-TV in Fargo on Monday that he didn't want to say much about his family's denunciation.