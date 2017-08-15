Father disavows son's beliefs after Charlottesville violence

LEWISTON, Maine — The father of one of the organizers of a demonstration that led to racially charged violence during the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, is disavowing his son's racist views.

Peter Lodge, a professor at the University of Maine at Augusta, tells the Sun Journal (http://bit.ly/2uMOmwu) he doesn't support the white nationalist views of his son, Nathan Damigo.

"In no way do I support any racist organization. I have spent my life trying to bring people of all groups together regardless of race or sexual preference, to make the world better," Lodge said.

The 31-year-old Damigo moved from Maine to California with his mother after his parents split when he was a few months old. But Damigo returned to Maine to visit in the summers.

The former Marine and convicted felon is the founder of a white nationalist group, Identity Evropa. He has said his group engages in peaceful, First Amendment-protected protests, but he punched a woman in April during a brawl at a protest in Berkeley, California.

The Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally ended in bloodshed Saturday when a car plowed into a crowd of demonstrators, killing a 32-year-old woman.

Damigo's grandmother, Frances Lodge of Minot, said she believes her grandson's white nationalist views were shaped by his military service in Iraq and his time in a California prison. She said he picked a book written by white supremacists David Duke while in prison.