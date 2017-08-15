Federal court orders Texas voting map changes ahead of 2018

AUSTIN, Texas — A federal court has ruled that Texas' congressional maps are still flawed by racial gerrymandering and must be partially redrawn before the 2018 elections.

The decision Tuesday ordered changes to two of Texas' 36 congressional districts. One is held by Democrat Lloyd Doggett of Austin and the other by Republican Blake Farenthold.

The ruling was not a complete victory for Democrats and minority rights groups that wanted more sweeping changes. The same three-judge panel in San Antonio had ruled earlier this year that Texas Republicans intentionally discriminated against minorities while drafting new maps in 2011.