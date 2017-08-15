Florida tourism keeps growing thanks to American visitors

TAMPA, Fla. — The number of tourists visiting Florida continues to grow.

Gov. Rick Scott will announce Tuesday that an estimated 60.7 million tourists came to the state during the first six months of the year. That's a 4.1 per cent increase over the same time period in 2016.

Scott plans to highlight the new numbers during a visit to the Florida Aquarium.

A breakdown shows that the increase is due primarily to a growing number of visitors coming from other states. But the number of tourists coming from overseas countries and Canada has dipped slightly.