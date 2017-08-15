Hong Kong activist arrested over allegation of stapled legs

HONG KONG — The strange case of a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist who claimed mainland Chinese agents stapled his legs as a warning has taken another twist after police arrested him on suspicion of providing false information.

The Chinese-ruled city's police force said they arrested Howard Lam early Tuesday.

Lam made waves last week with his eye-catching allegations, in which he claimed he was abducted and rendered unconscious by unknown men.

He said they warned him not to try sending a signed photo of soccer star Lionel Messi to the widow of late Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo. Then they stapled his legs with Xs because of his Christianity.