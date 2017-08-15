News / World

How major US stock market indexes fared Tuesday

U.S. stock indexes finished Tuesday close to where they started as technology companies and household goods makers rose, but weak reports from sporting goods and auto parts retailers left a lot of smaller companies with steep losses.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index sank 1.23 points, or less than 0.1 per cent , to 2,464.61.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 5.28 points to 21,998.99.

Nasdaq composite slid 7.22 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 6,333.01.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks retreated 11.07 points, or 0.8 per cent , to 1,383.24.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 23.29 points, or 1 per cent .

The Dow is up 140.67 points, or 0.6 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 76.46 points, or 1.2 per cent .

The Russell 200 is up 9.01 points, or 0.7 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 225.78 points, or 10.1 per cent .

The Dow is up 2,236.39 points, or 11.3 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 949.90 points, or 17.6 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is up 26.11 points, or 1.9 per cent .

